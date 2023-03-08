- On Good Things Utah this morning – We begin this hour talking about what you would do differently. “Next time, I’ll be better.” Hoda Kotb said those words on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna on March 7, describing how a painful lesson she learned in her 20’s regularly resurfaces in her life today.
- “My dad passed when I was in college and so during that time, there was a lot of unfinished business,” she explained. “If you lost someone, that’s how life is. You have unfinished business. Things you didn’t talk about. Things you should’ve said, what was the last conversation.” “If I could redo something, I think it would be to have the conversations,” she said. “I’ve learned from that: Have it. Say it. Call. Ask questions. Do those things because sometimes … something happens.” Hoda said losing her dad gave her a renewed sense of urgency.
- “It just reminded me don’t say, ‘I’ll do it tomorrow.’ Don’t say, ‘I’ll do it next week, I’ll call later, I’ll ask another time. I can visit next week. This week doesn’t work.’ Just do it.” We hope you tune in as our hosts each share what they would go back and change if they could live their 20’s one more time!
What would you change if you could redo your twenties?
