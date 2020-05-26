What will you spend your money on post lock down?

Les Madeleines in downtown Salt Lake has incredible made from scratch treats that you can't get anywhere else in town. They also have tasty lunch, coffee, tea, and more. We got to sample some of their best-selling items today, and we see why they've been loved for sixteen years and counting!

*The beloved Kouign amann (pronounced queen ah-mon). Flaky and buttery the outside is crunchy and carmelly and the inside is flaky and gooey. It's not meant to be as flaky as a croissant. In fact shouldn't be made with croissant dough, but rather it's own dough which is more like a bread dough.

* Chocolate croissant. Theirs has chocolate inside and out, which is traditional. They use a 70% Valrhona chocolate in our filling so it's super chocolatey.

* Meyer Lemon tart. Meyer lemon curd fills the flaky shell and is topped with a torched meringue. This has been one of the most popular desserts since the cafe opened.

* Quiche Lorraine. Perfectly sized individual quiche made with wild boar bacon and lots of aged Gruyere cheese in our flaky crust.

* The new rice pudding. Arborio rice and the highest quality Madagascar vanilla make this a super satisfying way to treat yourself!

Les Madeleines is doing contactless curbside pick up. Orders are placed online, you call or text upon arrival and your order will be placed on the concrete counter on the patio. The cafe be open on Sunday, May 31st for a pop-up! Pre-orders only. Normal hours are Tuesday - Saturday, 8 am - 2 pm.