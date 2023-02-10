- On Good Things Utah this morning – Wondering what to make for the Super Bowl? If you’ve been searching for the most popular recipes, we have you covered. According to search data from Google, Americans showed renewed interest in chicken wings, with the search term hitting its peak as it does annually in February. The search engine platform also discovered that “nachos” hits an annual high during Super Bowl week, over the last five years. Chiefs fans in Kansas City, Missouri, are most interested in “cocktail meatballs” while their rivals in Philadelphia are looking up “seven-layer dip.” Utah’s uniquely searched dip is jalapeno popper dip. And the buffalo chicken dip is the at the top of everyone’s list! The popular creamy baked chicken dish packed with bold buffalo wing flavor is a top search term and food blogger Jamie Milne of Everything Delish shared her simple spin on the go-to gameday dish in salad form. Chili is another classic football food and Jessie James Decker’s 10-can recipe is sure to rack up points with friends and family during the game. Philly cheesesteaks Fans in Philadelphia have the ultimate luxury of ordering a fresh cheesesteak from their favorite local spot. But for others cheering on the Eagles from afar who crave the City of Brotherly Love’s staple sandwich — try this fun riff on the beef and cheese combo with Anne Burrell’s cheesesteak nacho recipe. Tune in for more on this Hot Topic this morning on a Friday edition of Good Things Utah.
