SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When cold weather moves in, we tend to bring out the space heaters to help warm up those cold spots in our home our office. Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services shares some good things to know about space heaters and how to safely use them during the winter months.

Mike says there are traditionally two types of space heaters – propane and electric. Something to keep in mind with propane heaters is to be sure to use them in well ventilated areas and have carbon monoxide (CO) detectors installed in those areas. With electric heaters, or any heater in general, keep the “3 Feet Rule” in mind – meaning, place operating space heaters at least 3 feet away from any objects – for fire prevention. Also, with electric space heaters, it’s best to plug those directly into a wall socket and not into an extension cord.

