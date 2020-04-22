What Utah restaurants are open?

One of the problems restaurants faced when choosing to stay open during COVID-19 was how to quickly get the word out that they were staying open through curbside, takeout, or delivery services. Local Salt Lake City residents too were unsure who was open, how to order, and if it was even safe to eat out. Thankfully, Curbside Utah has solved the problem for restaurants and customers!

Curbside Utah has solved both of these problems by housing the latest listings of Utah restaurant hour and curbside options so they know where to eat during COVID-19 pandemic.

If you’re wondering what restaurants are open during COVID-19 go to Curbside Utah for all the information. If you’re a restaurant looking to get the word out that you’re open during COVID-19 you can create a free listing and let people know that you’re still open.

With COVID-19 Utah restaurants and thousands of employees are hurting. However, many restaurants are still offering takeout and delivery. If you’re a restaurant or a customer make sure you are doing your part to keep the restaurant industry alive and well in Utah.

To find out more visit Curbside Utah.

This story contains sponsored content.