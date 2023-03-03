SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Wondering what to watch this weekend? It’s time for Friday Flicks! Movie critic Rachel Wagner tells us about her reviews of new movies from this week.

This week we got the premiere of ‘The Mandalorian’ season three. Pick up where ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ left off. See baby Yoda in action once again and look out for episode two next week!

‘The Love Club’ is a new Hallmark movie that follows the story of a second-chance romance. ‘The Love Club’ is a movie trilogy that has aired in Canada, but we’re just getting the first one. The perfect romance movie that pulls you in with feel-good fun.

The long-awaited ‘Creed III’ features everyone’s favorite Michael B. Jordan. The Creed franchise is a strong one and the third movie lives up to its expectations. With a great story and a great cast, this is Rachel’s top pick for the week.

‘Emily’ is a great pick for historical fiction fanatics. A period piece by Frances O’Connor that follows the story of a young woman who sets out to become a writer. Beautifully made and well-acted!

Find more reviews from Rachel on her Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and website.