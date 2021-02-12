What to watch this weekend with Patrick Beatty Reviews

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Film critic Patrick Beatty joined us in studio to tell us what’s out this holiday weekend! Find Patrick online, Instagram, and Facebook.

Judas & The Black Messiah is rated R, and available via HBO Max starting Feb 12th. Directed By Shaka King, this one stars actors Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, and Jesse Plemons. It’s the story of Fred Hampton, Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O’Neal.

Land is rated PG-13, and available via VOD/Theaters starting Feb 12th. Directed By Robin Wright, this one stars actors Robin Wright, Demián Bichir, and Sarah Dawn Pledge. A bereaved woman seeks out a new life, off the grid in Wyoming.

Minari is rated PG-13, and available via VOD/Theaters starting Feb 5th. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, this one stars Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, and Alan S. Kim. A Korean family starts a farm in 1980s Arkansas.