What to watch this weekend with Adam Caroll

Adam Caroll not only does the weather here at ABC4, but he’s also a movie buff! We love when he stops by to share his reviews of what’s out, and what to see on the weekend.

Promising Young Woman starring Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham premiered at Sundance in 2020. Adam tells us it’s a fascinating new take on the revenge film. With a controversial ending, he says it’s what makes the movie that much better. Adam grades this one a B + and tells us it’s a hard R. This one you can stream it at home.

News of the World with Tom Hanks is a western you can watch from the comfort of your couch if you don’t want to travel to the movie theater. This is about a former civil war captain who goes through Texas reading the news of the world from the newspaper. He meets an orphan who he then must help get back to whatever family she has left. While it’s a fascinating look at what life was like back then, Adam says it does move at a slower pace. He gives this PG-13 a B.

WandaVision is a new series on Disney+ staring Marvel Cinematic Universe Characters. Elizabeth Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff a.ka. Scarlet Witch, and Paul Bettany stars as Vision. While the first two episodes may be a bit confusing, episode three is where things really take off.