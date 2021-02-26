What to watch this weekend: Tony Toscano’s reviews on this weeks movie releases

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
It’s the weekend and Tony Toscano of Talking Pictures stopped by with a few picks for your viewing pleasure.

One is a throwback to our childhood, the other is “Nomadland” and takes a portion of an American subculture and puts it under the microscope.

A beautifully produced film about losing one’s self to find one’s self. Both the film and its star, Frances McDormand are certain contenders for Oscar gold.

And finally Honesty Weekend, about A young couple whose marriage is in crisis is prescribed a weekend of total honesty by their therapist – the same weekend they’re going to the country with close friends for a good time.

Take a peek for yourself and decide which one is worth checking out this weekend.

