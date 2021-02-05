What to watch this weekend from the couch or movie theater

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Movie reviewer Patrick Beatty joined us to tell us what to see this weekend when it comes to the newest flicks both in the theater and on our couch. Grab your popcorn and jot down this list!

‘Malcolm & Marie’ (R) comes to Netflix Friday, February 5th. Directed by Sam Levinson, starring John David Washington, and Zendaya. A director and his girlfriend’s relationship is tested after they return home from his movie premiere and await critics’ responses.

‘A Glitch In The Matrix’ (R) via VOD/Theaters Friday, February 5th. Directed by Rodney Ascher, starring Nick Bostrom, Joshua Cooke, and Erik Davis. Documentary filmmaker Rodney Ascher tackles this question “are we living in a simulation?” With testimony, philosophical evidence and scientific explanation in his for the answer.

‘Falling’ (R) via VOD/Theaters Friday, February 5th. Director Viggo Mortensen, starring Viggo Mortensen, Lance Henriksen, and Sverrir Gudnason. John Peterson lives with his partner Eric and their adopted daughter in Southern California. When he is visited by his aging father Willis from Los Angeles who is searching for a place to retire, their two very different worlds collide.

Find Patrick online at patrickbeattyreviews.com on IG at @patrickbeattyreviews and on Facebook Patrick Beatty Reviews