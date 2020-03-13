What to keep in your car in case of an emergency

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Utah Food B ank Banner

This morning on Good Things Utah Janeen Golightly meets up with Scott Huntsman of Tunex Complete Car Care to take a look at what the best practices are to have in your Winter preparedness checklist.

Emergency supplies can be something that you need in case of a difficult situation or if other drivers on the road find themselves unprepared. Below is a list of useful supplies you may want to think about having in your car:

  • A backup cellphone: It’s best to have a fully charged cell phone battery or a backup.
  • First-aid kit: You never know when one will come in handy.
  • Jumper Cables: You never know when the battery on your car will give out. Be prepared.
  • Flashlight: If it’s night or dark outside, you’ll want something available to help you see.
  • Blankets: You never know when you’ll want an unexpected picnic or use it to keep warm.
  • Ice scraper: It’s dangerous to drive when you’re unable to see out all of your windows, make sure you have an ice scraper available at all times; you never know when you’ll need one.

Mention ‘Car Care 4 U’ and can get $10 off any service through March 2020.

For more information visit the Tunex website.

Click here for more winter car maintenance from Tunex.

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors