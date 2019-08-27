What to do when your Facebook gets hacked

Hacked and you don’t even know it. Tech Life coach Christopher Krause showed us how to know and what to do if your Facebook gets hacked.

This is happening to so many people! “This is really going around right now,” says Christopher.

People are getting videos that appear to be sent from a friend. The message comes with a message and title similar to “Are you in this video?” This is a trick! Do not click on the link! Do not log in to Facebook from that link. Doing so will give others access to your account.

Another frequent trick looks like friend requests. If you receive a friend request from someone you are already friends with, do not accept. You can contact that friend separately to let them know they’ve been hacked. But do NOT follow the message for the fresh friend request.

If you fall victim to being hacked, or notice your account is sending messages to others without your knowledge, change your password immediately.

For tech help, reach out to Christopher on Instagram @techlifecoach