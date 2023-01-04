SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) On Monday night, Damar Hamlin, a professional football player for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering cardiac arrest.

While the official cause of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest has yet to be announced, Dr. Kent Meredith, an interventional cardiologist with the Intermountain Healthcare Heart and Vascular Program, has suggested that a condition known as Commotio Cordis may have played a role. Commotio Cordis occurs when a person experiences trauma to the chest that disrupts the normal heart rhythm and can cause the heart to stop beating. This trauma typically occurs during a heartbeat and hits near the center of the heart’s left lower chamber.

Dr. Meredith emphasizes the importance of knowing how to perform CPR and having automated external defibrillators (AEDs) readily available in the event of cardiac arrest.