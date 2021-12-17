What to do in the case of a physical attack

Ever wondered what you would do in the instance of attack? Miyo and Marcus Johnson from the Elizabeth Smart Foundation are here to educate viewers on what to do if this ever is you.

A trending video shows an individual being dragged by the legs into what looks like an elevator. Smart Defense teaches what you can do if you are faced with this scenario. The first option is to pull one of your knees to your chest, using your whole body. This should loosen the attacker’s grip and sets you up to kick the attacker in the face.

The second option is using a gator roll to getaway. This is done by pushing your shoulders down and your hips up while twisting quickly from the grip. In the same position, you can use a free leg to lift up and kick away the grip of the attacker. Miyo adds to always make sure you are screaming for help as well.

The two shared an alarming statistic. 1 in 3 women will experience some type of sexual violence in their lifetime. We often think this won’t happen to us, but the reality is that we need to be prepared.

For more resources and tips visit elizabethsmartfoundation.org

and follow on Instagram @elizabethsmartfoundation and @utahjitsmama