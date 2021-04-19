What to do if you lose your COVID-19 Vaccination Card and Surae shares her personal health scare

- On Good Things Utah this morning – As more and more people are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a new set of questions has emerged about how to handle your vaccination card. While there’s been some debate about whether or not to laminate the card, there seems to be a growing consensus that less permanent protection is better. (After all, you may need to add a booster shot to the card later on.) You might instead buy a removable card cover, then after making a physical or digital copy – or both – for your personal records, tuck the card away in a safe place where you’ll be able to find it. To read more click here: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/what-if-i-lost-my-covid-vaccine-card-48272741
- Plus, Surae shares the warning signs of a scary situation she dealt with over the weekend. She ended up at an emergency health clinic after experiencing something called “aura”. A migraine with aura is a severe headache that happens along with things like dizziness, a ringing in your ears, zigzag lines in your vision, or sensitivity to light. About a quarter of all migraines happen with auras. Before the onset of migraine: can affect your vision, hearing, or ability to speak. You could also have muscle weakness or tingling. Although more boys than girls have migraine, more adult women than men have them. Over time, you’ll have fewer, and they become less common after age 50.
- And later in the show, looking to move? Several locations will actually pay you to relocate. Ali has the list and yes one location is in Hawaii! Plus, why it’s important to write your kids letters. Not just for the big moments, but to remember the small ones. It’s in our GTU Parenting Moment this morning. Hope you join us for all today’s Hot Topics on GTU!