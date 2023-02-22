- On Good Things Utah this morning – Do you get trapped in your negative thoughts? Here’s what to do if you can’t stop spinning. There’s a four-step process to change unhelpful thinking patterns. By paying more attention to how we talk to ourselves, becoming aware of distorted thoughts, and acting more compassionately way towards ourselves, we can move to a place where we stop the brain from reinforcing negativity. This process rewires our brains to look for evidence that refutes negative thought patterns, and replace them with more realistic, balanced thinking that helps you move towards your goals.
- Step 1: For the next few days, record examples of negative self-talk or troublesome thoughts that come up. In the first column of a new spreadsheet, write down the specific phrases that occupy your inner monologue.
- Step 2: Label each negative thought with the type of cognitive distortion it maps to in the second column.
- Step 3: Refute the distortion by generating 1 to 3 examples of situations or experiences that prove this distortion is incorrect. Write down any facts or truths that logically demonstrate why the thought is a myth. Identify external factors that may have contributed to the situation, including other people.
- Step 4: Act like a “Wiser You” by pretending to be a close friend in the same situation. What advice would you give? What would you say to encourage or comfort your friend?
