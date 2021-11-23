What to do if you are spending this holiday alone

On the second hour of GTU this morning – There is a new winner of the ballroom! Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach are officially “Dancing With the Stars” winners. The duo were announced as the newest Mirror Ball Trophy champions on Monday’s season 30 finale, beating fellow celebrities JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby and Amanda Kloots, who were paired with pro partners Jenna Johnson, Cheryl Burke and Alan Bersten, respectively. Shumpert’s victory is historic, as he is now the first NBA player to ever compete in the “DWTS” finals and ultimately win it all. Karagach is also a first-time winner, having joined the series just last season.

Plus, it looks so much different now when it comes to travel this holiday – last year, the CDC advised Americans to skip Thanksgiving travel all together. And while plenty of folks ignored this recommendation and headed home for mom’s apple pie, nonetheless, airports were hardly as overwhelmed as they were in holidays past. For those hoping for a similar experience this year, it’s time to recalibrate those expectations. According to TSA, more than 2.24 million passengers passed through US airports on Friday, the largest single-day number since the pandemic began, which means Thanksgiving travel is going to be hectic. With a record number of travelers leading up to the holiday, TSA predicts a pre-pandemic volume of passengers. So you might want to rethink your airport ETA.

And while Thanksgiving will be a time to gather again this year for many people, thanks to COVID-19 vaccines, it may for other people be the start of a difficult holiday season. Some people may be home alone on Thanksgiving by choice, following safety guidelines, while other families will be missing loved ones at the Thanksgiving table who are hospitalized with COVID-19 or who have passed away from the virus over the past nearly two years. Here are ideas to make the holiday more joyful:

Make a plan

Planning ahead the fun things you’ll do on Thanksgiving, or the new traditions you’ll start, can both help ease the stress and uncertainty of the day and help you from obsessing over what could have been, according to Floyd. “Think now of things you’ll plan for that day that will be positive distractions,” he said. “The benefit is we’re ready and we’re prepared, and we’re prepared to enjoy and find meaning and find joyfulness in whatever we do with that time. Planning ahead can be as detailed as what time you’ll eat meals and do activities to a more general list of the movies you want to watch or the activities you can do outside in fresh air, experts say. Floyd recommends planning something that feels indulgent on what is still a special day of the year.

Find ways to help other people

Doing something good for someone else can take the focus off yourself and help ease feelings of loneliness or discontent, according to Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., a holistic child psychologist and the founder and director of Horizons Developmental Resource Center in Caledonia, Michigan. That could mean dropping items off at a nursing home, preparing boxed meals for neighbors or delivering books and needed items to women’s and children’s centers, recommends Beurkens. For more ideas click here: https://ruralradio.com/maxcountry/abc_news/spending-thanksgiving-alone-this-year-here-are-five-tips-to-combat-loneliness-abcid9f8fca82/