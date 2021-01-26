What to do if COVID-19 is leaving you ‘pangry’

- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – If you’ve been careful about visiting the grocery store during the pandemic, Surae tells us when is the best time to go, for the least amount of crowds.
- Plus, has your pandemic fatigue and frustration boiled over making you feel ‘pangry’? It’s a new term for those of us frustrated with people who aren’t following COVID-19 protocols. Nicea has 4 ways we can channel our ‘panger’ in a more positive way.
- And Amazon claims to have found the secret to keeping your avocados fresh for up to two weeks! It’s called the Avocado Keeper and Reagan shows us how it works on everything from onions to tomatoes. (Brian is skeptical, we think it’s a keeper!)
- And at the end of the show, is wearing two masks becoming the new safety norm? With reports of new COVID-19 strains in the U.S., many people are starting to double up just in case. We’ll tell you the latest information on if it can help protect you. Hope you join us for a busy Tuesday edition of GTU Hour 2!