What these remarkable new hearing aids are doing for people

When hearing loss starts, the impact goes well beyond missing a few words in conversations and having to ask people to repeat what they say. That’s a major irritation, to be sure, but it’s really the tip of the hearing loss iceberg.

One of the immediate effects of hearing loss is that individuals immediately become more isolated, and tend to withdraw socially. Recent studies have shown that there is a direct correlation between these factors and anxiety, depression, dementia, stroke, heart attack and even Alzheimer’s. So, hearing loss involves much more than just turning up the volume on the TV or asking people to repeat themselves. In fact, treating hearing loss is about improving the quality of an individual’s life, and in some cases, even lengthening that life.

Fortunately hearing aid technology today is better than ever. If your hearing aid is two or three years old, you’ll be amazed at how much better and more sophisticated today’s hearing aids are. In fact, in some cases, today’s hearing aids allow users to hear better than someone with perfect hearing. Some of today’s hearing aids are even Bluetooth compatible.

Today’s digital hearing aids do much more than just amplify sound. They can help a person hear conversations in noisy, crowded environments like restaurants. By digitizing sound, we can use additional technologies to manipulate and refine sounds before it reaches your brain. Digital hearing aids can now: filter down background noise, separate speech from noise, eliminate buzzing and whistling, automatically adjust for music and television, and soften impulse sounds like ruffling paper or breaking glass.

