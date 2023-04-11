Pioneer Theatre Company presents the 2019 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, What the Constitution Means to Me. Written by Heidi Schreck, the story begins with her experience growing up as a competitive debater, and actually paying for her college tuition in the process.

The play examines the role of the US Constitution and its effect on the lives of women, but also all US citizens. It’s also a thoughtful examination on the current state of our democracy. Don’t let the title make you think this is a stale political dissertation. This production is filled with laughter and lots of heart. There are also some really great moments for audience interaction.

We sat down with the two lead actors, Broadway vet Laura Jordan who portrays Heidi, and Ben Cherry who plays dual roles of The Legionnaire/Mike. Four local teen actors share the role of an onstage debater, and alternate performances. Ranging from 8th to 11th grade, they are some of the brightest young talent in the city. On opening night, the featured debater was Taryn Bedore, child of ABC4’s Bob Bedore!

What the Constitution Means to Me runs now through through April 22nd at Pioneer Theatre Company. Tickets available at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling 801-581-6961