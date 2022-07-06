- On GTU this morning – If you traveled domestically over the July 4 weekend, congratulations on navigating U.S. airports. TSA screened nearly 5 million passengers on Friday and Sunday, the busiest travel days of the holiday weekend. This includes a record number of travelers not seen since February 2020 on July 3. Pre-pandemic travel numbers meant cancellations and delays across July 1-July 4, though not as many as you might expect. Just over 1,400 flights were canceled over the four-day period (1,435 to be exact), with far more delayed (18,266), according to data from FlightAware. If your flight was one of the unlucky ones, you might be wondering what, if anything, you can do, after the fact. Tune in for helpful tips or click here for more: https://flipboard.com/@marioburkha4v6e/rio-s-magazine-lv8c10iiz/-/a–FRj_gJCSlyzgTq2sf5sew%3Aa%3A661030144-%2F0
- Plus, do you ever write down your dreams in the morning? Whether you had the most wonderful dream that you were BFFs with Beyoncé (just me?) or you woke up sweating after a straight-up nightmare, your dreams can communicate messages. What exactly are your dreams trying to tell you? Well, that’s where dream journaling comes in. “Dream journaling is the process of reflecting, interpreting, and integrating your dreamscape into your waking reality,” explains Imani Quinn, a quantum mystic healer, astrologer, and co-author of Astrology SOS: An Astrological Survival Guide to Life. “Your dreams are like hidden messages that have important information to unlock in parts of your waking life.” The practice of dream journaling can be a healing ritual because dreams tap into the subconscious mind and the ~astral realm~. “What you have the opportunity to work through in dreamscape can help shift and clarify challenges that you are experiencing in your waking reality,” Quinn says. “The integration of your dream experiences is what helps you heal in the 3D. You can heal relationships, fears that block you from your fullest potential, and you can experience your spirit guardians guiding you with intuitive messages.”
- And the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the U.S. didn’t grow up in a Manhattan high rise or the Hollywood Hills. Instead, Rihanna amassed her fortune from her own music and entrepreneurial ventures. Recently, the 34-year-old singer and Fenty Beauty CEO graced Forbes’ annual list of America’s richest self-made women for the third year in a row. She ranked 21st overall, and is the list’s only billionaire under age 40. Some of Rihanna’s $1.4 billion net worth is from her successful music career. Most of it is from her three retail companies: Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty. In March, Bloomberg reported Savage X Fenty lingerie was working with advisors on an IPO that could potentially be valued at $3 billion. Rihanna owns 30% of that company. She also owns half of Fenty Beauty, which generated $550 million in revenue in 2020. The other half of the company is owned by French luxury fashion conglomerate LVMH.
