What restaurants are doing to get your business on Valentine’s Day

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Restaurants across the country and right here in Utah are pulling out all the stops to make sure the most romantic day of the year is still a success! Valentine’s Day is normally a big night for the restaurant industry, with prix fixe dinners, decadent dessert offerings and wine pairings all designed to evoke romance. But with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many eateries to shut their doors or limit capacity, restaurants are rethinking how to make February 14 a love-filled and lucrative day. We’ll tell you what restaurants in our state are doing for the big day of love!
- Plus, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has found an inventive way to capture the public’s attention and raise awareness about various maladies ranging from rubella to Lyme disease to, yes, the coronavirus: anime. Surae shows us the unique way Taiwan has found to reach a younger audience with important information.
- And cases of so-called “COVID arm” are seemingly on the rise, with some experiencing red, swollen skin days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The American Academy of Dermatology Association has opened a registry for health care providers to report such reactions in their patients in an effort to better understand the “dermatologic manifestations” of the coronavirus vaccine. We ask Brian about his experience with the vaccine.
- In our GTU Parenting Moment, Grammy award winning singer Elton John talks about how tough it is to do remote learning with his two children in England. And first lady Jill Biden has advice for women struggling through the pandemic. “You are strong” she says. Hope you join us for a Friday edition of GTU hour two.