What people at the end of their lives regret the most

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Ever wondered what people who are rich do differently each day than the rest of us? We finally have some insight thanks to a new survey from author Tom Corley, who, per CNBC/Make It, interviewed 233 wealthy individuals and 128 poor individuals over three years to determine how the two compared. In what’s called the Rich Habits Study, Corley figured out that rich people often spend more time on just a few things each day that can lead to more wealth and success. According to the results of his study, a simple 240 minutes separate the rich from the average or poor. These tips are interesting!
- Plus, at the end of life, what will be your biggest regrets? Surae shares a new survey with an emotional factor: people regret not following their dreams. We’ll share what else the survey found.
- And are you sitting on a flight voucher you couldn’t use during the pandemic? You aren’t alone. Many people have postponed or canceled flights since the coronavirus pandemic began — trading in their tickets for travel vouchers and credits. By the end of 2020, major U.S. airlines reported that, collectively, travelers were sitting on more than $10 billion in unused credits. Most major U.S. airlines have extended their voucher expiration dates to the end of 2021 or 2022, but all of their policies are unique. Nicea shares the latest information on possible travel.
- And at the end of the show, creative questions you can ask Alexa that you probably haven’t even thought of. Reagan has some inspiration for fun, helpful, and smart new ways to use your smart speaker! Hope you join us for the second hour of GTU.