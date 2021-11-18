What pediatricians do when their own kids get colds

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – It’s cold and flu season and there’s plenty of advice out there about how to ease symptoms of the common cold in kiddos. But who better to ask than pediatricians who are parents themselves? Dr. Natasha Burgert — a pediatrician in Overland Park, Kansas, and a mother of two — told HuffPost she likes to keep a sort of ‘sick kit’ on hand so everything is in one place when illness strikes in her house. 1. Fruits and vegetables that are rich in vitamin C 2. A cool-mist humidifier 3. Children’s Tylenol, Advil or Motrin For more tips click here: https://news.yahoo.com/pediatricians-keep-hand-own-kids-003420556.html
- Plus, there is no vaccine hesitancy like that of a 9-year-old girl staring down the glint of a hypodermic needle. And there is no remedy quite like Ollie, a 6-year-old goldendoodle therapy dog who is helping kids at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego overcome the anxiety associated with getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Ollie and 14 other dogs of the PetSmart Paws for Hope Canine Therapy Program have been helping kids age 5 to 11 ever since they became eligible for the vaccine earlier this month.
- And TikTok creator @milliethenoodlehorse got a whole lot of attention online recently after sharing a video that explained the three key signs that your pooch has a lot of love for you. Here’s what she shared in her video where @milliethenoodlehorse explains the following signs are big indicators of your dog’s adoration for you:
- Affection without food
In a nutshell, any old dog is likely to show you love if they’re after a feed. But if you watch how your pup behaves post-meal, that will show you how they really feel.
- They get super excited when you come home. Your dog responding to your arrival with a wagging tail and a burst of energy is a pretty clear sign they enjoy your company, yeah?
- Sleeping close to you. If your pooch likes to nap near to you, it’s likely a sign they trust and like being around you, @milliethenoodlehorse shared.
Getting every inch of our homes in tip-top shape can sometimes require a dedicated day of cleaning. According to a new survey by LG Electronics and conducted by OnePoll featuring 2,000 Americans, the average American cleans their home seven times each month, which includes mopping (71 percent), washing dishes (68 percent), and wiping off the tables (65 percent), and deep-cleans it five times every month, which includes washing the windows (53 percent), bathtub (50 percent), and toilet (41 percent). The results also found that there's one day and time that most people prefer to work on this refresh: Saturday morning.