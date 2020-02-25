What parents need to know about TikTok

TikTok is an app that has quickly sprung in popularity with tweens and teens alike, but it’s more about busting some dance moves. This is a short video app platform that could be similarly compared to Snapchat or Music.ly, except it doesn’t disappear.

Tech expert Christopher Krause explained that like many other social platforms, you can follow people, but the difficult thing about this is your child is constantly being “blasted with content non-stop.”

Christopher said the few things parents should be aware of is the explicit music options and dance moves that teens are trying to follow. Messaging is also a feature of the app that should be monitored.

To protect your child’s safety, TikTok is now rolling out parental controls, beginning with a ‘Family Safety Mode.’ Restricted blocking and time management are in the options as well.

