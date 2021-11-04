What parents need to know about TikTok

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – We are talking about TikTok and teenagers today. TikTok is a social media platform that allows people to share videos that last anywhere from a few seconds to up to three minutes and its taken off with teens. When it comes to TikTok, parents often hear about dangerous challenges — the milk crate challenge, the ‘devious lick’ challenge, the skull breaker challenge. To many adults, they sound weird, causing some to wonder if TikTok is simply a platform that compels teens to do dumb stuff. But TikTok is a lot more than that: It includes videos from celebrities, average people, doctors, scientists, historians and anyone else hoping to earn some views based off their TikToks, which can range from informative to silly. Experts urge parents to learn more about each social media platform and then establish guidelines for how their children use each one.
Now that children between the ages of 5-11 can now get the COVID vaccine, parents everywhere are wondering when they'll be able to snag an appointment. If you don't want to wait for your pediatrician's office to open up slots, you don't have to. Both CVS and Walgreens are open for online scheduling right now. Yes, that means you can go online right now and schedule your child for their COVID vaccine—both doses. The moment many parents have been waiting months (or years, really) is finally here! Both pharmacies are offering appointments as soon as this weekend (until slots fill up).
How does Gwyneth Paltrow start off her mornings? Oil pulling. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal earlier this week, the actress and businesswoman revealed she uses a traditional Indian medicine technique to kick off her day, which involves swishing a spoonful of coconut oil around in her mouth for several minutes. Oil pulling advocates say the practice pulls toxins from the body and helps whiten teeth. But does it really?
Ryan Reynolds has planned for the "sabbatical from movie making" he announced last month when he wrapped the movie Spirited with Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. "I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them," Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. "You know, you don't really get that time back." Reynolds's family includes A Simple Favor actress Blake Lively and their three daughters: 6-year-old James, 5-year-old Inez and Betty, 2.