What parents need to know about teens and opioids

The affects of opioids on a teenagers brain are far more significant than on an adults. The teen brain is very different than the adult brain and much more susceptible to addiction and therefore potential damage from prescription drugs.

Brain development and maturation continues well into our early 20’s. Areas of the brain to develop in the early teen years involve risk-taking, sensation-seeking, and adrenaline rush tendencies. What does this mean?

Based on scientific evidence, the teen brain makes you more susceptible to opioid addiction than an older adult.

It’s not the teens fault that they’re more susceptible.

It’s important to educate and reduce teens exposure to opioids.

The fact that the adolescent brain is still growing means that teens are vulnerable to addiction, but the adolescent brain also is ripe for learning healthy habits and behavior. At Aspire Surgical, they are taking pre-operative as well as post-operative steps to decrease the likely-hood of opioid abuse and addiction in their patients. The doctors at Aspire Surgical practice treating pain cautiously and encourage parents to speak with their teens about pain treatment and management.

“If it’s not brought up in the discussion pre-operatively – ask and dig, find out what options you have. Protect yourself and your teens, they are more susceptible to this. We ultimately have to reduce the amount of opioids we consume,” Says Joseph Fullmer, DMD.

Be aware and help prevent opioid misuse and addiction in teens.

