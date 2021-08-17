What parents need to know about back to school and the delta variant

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – The highly contagious delta variant has transformed the COVID-19 pandemic, and is accounting for the overwhelming majority of new cases across the U.S. And new cases in children are up 85% in recent weeks, prompting groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to send a clear message: Delta is different. But is delta different in terms of how symptoms show up in kids? Here’s what parents need to know: https://www.yahoo.com/huffpost/symptoms-delta-variant-kids-204951702.html
- Plus, if you noticed some of your favorites disappearing from grocery store shelves last year, it was not a pandemic mirage. It was real. Brands like McCormick, Progresso Soup, Smucker’s Uncrustables, and Jif halted the production of some products. Lucky for you Simply Jif fans, products that have temporarily disappeared are returning to shelves near you. Surae tells us when you could see your favorites back at stores.
- And clean out that medicine drawer! Doctors tell us what they all have in their medicine cabinets, and how to accept your body for what it can do, not what it looks like!
- And at the end of the show, are you an empath? If you’ve ever felt you had a keen awareness of the emotions of those around you, there’s a decent chance you could be an empath. You’ve probably heard the term before—but what does it actually mean? Reagan tells us the personality traits. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.