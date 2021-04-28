What one man is driving across Utah for a good cause

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Scott Morgan, the principal organizer of Mowing 4 Miracles came by to talk about his journey riding a lawnmower across Utah (state line to state line) at 7 mph, to raise money to help the kids of Shriners Hospital.

The trip across Utah begins on Aug 9th, Mowing 4 Miracles is a local grassroots charity fundraiser. The idea is families helping families.

The event will take place August 9-18th 2021.

This idea began while Scott was mowing the lawn and pondering how he might be able to help support a local children’s hospital charity. All the physical items are necessary to make the ride across Utah have been donated. This includes the lawnmower, (we are still in need of a support vehicle,) lodging, fuel, marketing tools, etc. All financial donations are sent directly to the Shriners Hospital for Children via our fundraising page on the Shriners website.

Also, their FaceBook page provides a direct link and a QR code which takes you directly to the Mowing 4 Miracles Shriners Hospital for Children website. Our FaceBook event name is Mowing 4 Miracles.

People can help by donating as much as their hearts can give. Their goal is to raise $25,000 with the anticipation of far surpassing that goal.

They chose Shriners Hospital for Children because all funds that are donated to the hospital will go directly to the hospital for patient care and the families’ needs while their child is being treated.

Their route will take them from the Idaho border to the Arizona border. Over 400 miles at 7 miles per hour! They will be traveling about 10 hours per day on both city streets and small highways.

They will travel through cities both large and small while seeking donations and bringing awareness to the amazing services of the Shriners Hospital for Children.

You can be a part of something great, and you don’t even have to ride a lawnmower through Utah in the summer heat! Just hit the link and donate!

If you’d like to come to cheer them on as they ride through your town just give them a call and they can provide a route map and times.

Donate to the cause here.

Contact Scott Morgan for the route map and times: 801-602-8203

Visit Mowing 4 Miracles on FB.