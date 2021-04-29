What on earth happened to the ‘going out top’?

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – The ‘going-out top’ was a staple at early 2000s house parties, bars, clubs, red carpet events and beyond. For millennial women, the term evokes images of halters, tube tops and bejeweled numbers from retailers like Forever 21, Express, Bebe, Charlotte Russe and Wet Seal. “As someone who was in high school and college in the early to mid-2000s, I definitely feel a lot of nostalgia upon hearing the term ‘going-out top’!” said Sara Idacavage, a fashion historian currently doing research in the textiles, merchandising and interiors department at the University of Georgia. “That period of time coincided with the meteoric rise of fast fashion retailers, so I recall it being very easy to purchase a lot of interesting ‘going out’ tops for a relatively small amount of money, which was very exciting for a young college student like me at the time,” she said. We’ll tell you what has replaced the iconic top.
Country star Trisha Yearwood and talk show host Kelly Clarkson love going makeup-free – and they're happy that fans cheer for them whenever they do. While chatting on Wednesday's "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the two Grammy-winning singers opened up about how much more comfortable they are when they ditch the glam for a fresh-faced look. "You know me because you've seen me. I don't wear makeup unless I'm being paid," joked Clarkson. "Same!" replied Yearwood.
As the industry expands and legalization spreads to more and more states in the US, jobs in the industry are likely to become more plentiful. That includes jobs like this one from Vaped.com. The company is looking to hire a full-time remote vaporizer tester, offering $42,000 a year and three weeks of vacation. There's also a $250 a month expense account to procure products to put in the vaporizers being reviewed.
One woman actually did it and is now sharing her frustration of not knowing who he was on social media!