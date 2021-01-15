What movies to both see and skip this weekend

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Movie reviewer Valerie Cameron of B98.7 was in studio to tell us what’s hitting both theatres and our living rooms this weekend. Val lets us know if her picks are “Mask Worthy” or not. Meaning yes, it’s worth it to put on your mask and head to the movies, or forgo the mask to stay in your stretchy pants on the couch instead!

Up first is The Marksman (PG-13), which is the big action movie of the season. Liam Neeson is back and he has someone to save…but unfortunately it’s more like a dollar store version of a Clint Eastwood movie. Val gives it a C- and a Not Mask Worthy.

One Night in Miami is Now Streaming (R), is the directorial debut by Ragina King. A play brought to the screen, it’s got a fantastic cast and performances. With a Solid B rating, this one is totally Mask Worthy.

The MLK/FBI Documentary is a great movie to watch this weekend. It will open your eyes to a part of history there were only rumors about, and should spark conversations we need to be having. Coming in at a solid B and a Mask Worthy rating by Val.

Nerd and Disney fans get ready for WandaVison! A Streaming series unlike anything we have seen from Marvel before, Val describes this one as Quantum Leap meets Twilight Zone meets I love Lucy meets Marvel! Streaming on Disney+ Today, you won’t need a mask for starting this new series.

Find Valerie Cameron hosting Val & Mike In the Morning on B987.com IG @Moviesthatmakeus and Facebook at Moviesthatmakeus