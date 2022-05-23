- On Good Things Utah this morning – What is it exactly that determines if people are attractive women or not? When you hear the word “attractive,” do you think of physical beauty? Many people do. But there are plenty of models and movie stars who are physically beautiful, yet no one wants to get close to them. Young skin is “attractive” — it makes you want to touch the person. But the person inside that skin may have a repellent personality. When someone is truly attractive, like an object drawn to a magnet, you want to get closer. By the time we reach middle age, we have the face we earned. A lifetime of expressions shapes the facial muscles. We can try fighting those traces of our life with creams and plastic surgery, but what’s inside us will still come out. And, as the years go on, no amount of external treatments will keep you looking truly young and beautiful, or teach you how to get a guy to like you. So what is the secret to becoming one of those fantastic attractive women? Deena has tips for us this morning.
- Plus, People reports that the Kardashians star and Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker celebrated their marriage Sunday in Portofino, Italy. The ceremony took place at the L’Ulivetta seaside compound owned by fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, whose designs have been worn by the bride and her famous family members throughout the multi-day festivities. Barker’s daughter, Alabama, shared footage from the outdoor ceremony. The photos show Kardashian wearing a white lace minidress — presumably designed by Dolce & Gabbana — paired with sheer white opera-length gloves and a lengthy train embroidered with an image of the Virgin Mary. She and Barker, wearing a classic D&G tux, can be seen kneeling on ornate red and gold cushions during the ceremony, which featured an opulent gold and red floral altar. The bride carried white and red roses in her bouquet.
- And Pete Davidson said a heartfelt and funny goodbye to “Saturday Night Live” on last night’s season finale. Davidson, 28, confirmed his plans to leave the cast ahead of the show on social media. On Saturday, the comic stepped in on the “Weekend Update” segment like he’s frequently done in the past, but this time to share some parting words. “Hello Colin and Che and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye,” he began, referencing the ex-husband of his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.
- Finally, follow this timely and important advice from national parks experts if you want to make the most of your summer trip! Two of the biggest effects of the pandemic on travel have been the emphasis on domestic tourism and the increased interest in outdoor adventures. When you combine those in the U.S., what you get is a newfound appreciation for the stunning national parks. In 2021, the National Parks System reported nearly 300 million recreation visits across all properties, and 44 parks set new visitation records. These high numbers include many first-time parkgoers, who don’t always know how to take advantage of all these stunning destinations have to offer. In fact, many seasoned national park travelers don’t hesitate to point out some of the faux pas they’ve observed from their fellow visitors. So what are we doing wrong? Tune in for tips or click here: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/mistakes-national-parks-travel_l_620abacee4b04af87f4168fe
- At the end of the show – Among the top goals of any parent is to raise a child who’s compassionate and kind, with polite and good-natured being bonuses. Sometimes, though — despite your best efforts — your kid ends up a bit of a spoiled brat, and you find yourself in the middle of a parental existential crisis wondering where it all went wrong. But don’t spiral into a full-on panic imagining your once-sweet baby as a menace to society who makes life hellish for everyone in their orbit. All children exhibit bratty behavior from time to time, as child, adolescent, and adult psychologist Aaron Montgomery, Psy.D tells Scary Mommy. Still, while every kid will throw a tantrum or two, there are some red flags you’ve got a bona fide brat on your hands. So what can you do? Tune in for parenting advice and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.