What knee surgery? Surae is now running just 4 months later

- On Good Things Utah today – The technology that goes into knee surgery recovery is nothing short of amazing! We have the video proof of just how far Surae has come in the months since her surgery. Plus, head over to our website to find out the singing event that is taking over Abravanel Hall tonight. And hashtags that you need to think twice before you post. Actor Chris Pratt says he wishes he would’ve thought twice before forgetting sunscreen on his honeymoon (we have his very very RED picture) AND what to do if you do get a bad burn this summer.
- And finally, a pageant winner’s talent made us get up and cheer this morning! We’ll show you why it’s being considered unorthodox. Hope you join us this morning for a Monday edition of Good Things Utah.