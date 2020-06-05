What it’s like to report on racism as a black journalist

Bewilder Brewing Company is new in town, and boy is it tasty! We want them to thrive, so we invited them to be today's save the faves! We got to try:

Bewilder Brewery started as a homebrew shop called Salt City Brew Supply in Midvale, and expanded from there. The chef is classically trained, and learned how to make sausage in Astoria, Queens in New York. They currently use pigs that raised on the grains leftover from beer making.