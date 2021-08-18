What it’s like parenting a teenager

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Back on August 28, 1889, the first group of 46 Pacific Islander settlers arrived in Utah to establish the Iosepa settlement in Tooele County's Skull Valley.

They were converted by Mormon missionaries sent by the LDS church to Polynesia in the 1850s, who wanted to be closer to the temples and headquarters in Salt Lake City. Since then, the Pacific Islander community has thrived and grown to 50,000 members who call Utah home, the state with the highest population in the country.