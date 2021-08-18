What it’s like parenting a teenager

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Living with teenagers is an ordeal, right? Parents can only watch helplessly as their lovable children transform into some sort of unpredictable creatures, correct? No. Even if their kids are moving toward greater independence, moms and dads can still help them to become better human beings. And they can still laugh about the process! As a follow-up to our earlier list, we at Bored Panda compiled a new collection of tweets about raising teenagers. It includes funny rants, candid everyday pictures, and even a few translations for those of you who aren’t well-versed in sighs. These definitely made us smile this morning!
- Plus, Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock have wrapped filming on their upcoming movie, “Lost City of D,” and to celebrate the “Magic Mike” actor decided to have a little fun by pranking the Oscar winner. In a behind-the-scenes clip of the two on set, Tatum cradles Bullock as she pleads “no” just before he jumps into the water, taking them both under. They later emerge and share a hug before swimming off. Tatum captioned the snippet, “Well that’s a wrap on #LostCityOfD. I love this movie so much I don’t have words.”
- And Tim McGraw’s daughters may be grown, but they’ll always be his little girls. Taking to Instagram recently, the country star shared his thoughts on his newest music video, “7500 OBO,” that starred his youngest daughter, Audrey, and flipped the narrative so the song chronicled the relationship between a teenage girl and her truck. The music video is shot through the truck’s perspective as the vehicle watches the girl learn to drive, fall in love and experience her first real heartbreak before being sold to its next owner. There is one particular scene in the music video, however, that McGraw took exception to — in the beginning where Audrey kisses her male co-star. Sharing a rough cut of the music video, McGraw explained, “I’m not calling that a makeout sesh! That’s just a nice little peck on the cheek after a date.”
- Finally, if you’ve seen Love Island or Jersey Shore, you know there’s a certain appeal to spending a summer in a beautiful home with drinks flowing and drama unfolding. While a stay at Casa Amore is probably not in your cards, the opportunity to have your own reality show-inspired vacation is within reach. Hotels.com announced hat it’s offering one lucky friend group of up to six people the opportunity to win a three-night trip to their very own “Destination Drama” in Palm Springs, California. The company is specifically looking for “the most dramatic friend group” out there, so if that sounds like your squad, you may want to get in on the action here. The last day to apply is today! Watch for more details – hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU.
