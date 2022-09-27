Frequent GTU guest and Spiritual Teacher, LaVonne Sandberg Wells came on set for a Mindful Monday segment. Sandberg Wells urges viewers to slow down and be present in our day to day lives as it is easy to just go through the motions and put your body on “autopilot”. One of the methods that she suggests is to “walk softly.” Taking your time during the day can help improve your day and slow down.

One interpretation of “walking softly” is to be aware of your surroundings. A good comparison is walking into your child’s room while sleeping while needing to get something as to make sure as to not wake them up. You want to be sure you are walking softly as to not disrupt but simultaneously being aware of your environment. Sandberg also says we need time to reflect in the morning. Perhaps after waking up, one can lay in bed a few moments and ponder in bed. “We want to shift the auto and come into awareness and be wide awake to greet the day.” said Sandberg Wells. She also believes putting your electronic devices away can help and not use them in your bed.

