- On GTU this morning – What reality shows are we watching across the country and here in Utah? Too Hot to Handle is one of Netflix’s most popular reality TV shows with 51 million views and 41,100,000 hours watched within the first week of season 3’s release. Utah’s most popular reality show is Love On the Spectrum. Our newest data-driven report from my team at USDish revealed that Too Hot to Handle was the most popular reality show nationwide. While the buzz might be on Love Is Blind season 2 right now, only three states favored it the most.
- Plus, it’s Fan Mail Friday and we are reading notes that our GTU viewers sent in. (this includes an update on Reagan’s new life in South Carolina!)
- And you’ve heard of dating apps, but what about apps that can help you find friends? Making friends on Bumble BFF or other apps is doable with realistic expectations, some patience and the right approach. Eniye Okah, a 20-something living in London, joined Bumble BFF when she emigrated from South Africa to the U.K. “Having moved around quite a few times, it became difficult to make friends the older I became,” she told HuffPost. “I just had enough of not being able to do things I would usually do with my friends in South Africa.” The pandemic made meeting people even more of a challenge. During this time, Okah was also launching a business — a period care subscription box called Blob Box. She wished she had friends to support her through this: people to talk to, hang out with and bounce ideas off of. She decided to join Bumble BFF because she had had success on apps in the past — in fact, she met her fiancé on Tinder. “So I thought, why couldn’t I make a friend from an app too?” she said.
- At the end of the show – This picture will absolutely make you smile this morning! After getting their son’s rare diagnosis, his parents are proud — of him and his unique locks. When Katelyn Samples welcomed her second son in 2020, little Locklan was born with her dark hair. But in the 16 months since, Locklan Samples’ hair has gone from jet-black with a fine texture to uncontrollable shocks of white-blonde that stands out — and brings joy, wherever he goes. “People immediately smile when they see Locklan,” Samples tells Scary Mommy, and she says that eager onlookers often ask to touch his hair. She says that all of this public attention seemed to take off during the summer of 2021, when he was around 10 months old. We share this sweet Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU.