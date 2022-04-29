- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – The optimal amount of sleep for middle-aged and older adults is seven hours per night. Sleeping too little, or too much, was associated with poor cognitive performance and mental health, researchers say. Seven hours is the ideal amount of sleep for people in their middle age and upwards, with too little or too much little sleep associated with poorer cognitive performance and mental health, say researchers from the University of Cambridge and Fudan University. Sleep plays an important role in enabling cognitive function and maintaining good psychological health. It also helps keep the brain healthy by removing waste products. As we get older, we often see alterations in our sleep patterns, including difficulty falling asleep and staying asleep, and decreased quantity and quality of sleep. It is thought that these sleep disturbances may contribute to cognitive decline and psychiatric disorders in the aging population.
No one likes the idea of cleaning dishes with a germy sponge, which is why we all know we should be cleaning ours on the regular. But which method is best? The Good Housekeeping Institute worked with EMSL Analytical Testing Lab in Westmont, New Jersey to find out if using the dishwasher, microwave, washing machine, bleach or vinegar removed the most bacteria — and bleach won.
Mother's Day is right around the corner, and for the mom-loving holiday KFC has prepared a special gift for moms this year, a Kentucky Fried Buckquet. So what exactly is a Kentucky Fried Buckquet? Well, as the name suggests, it's a cross between a bucket of chicken and a bouquet. This year for Mother's Day, KFC is partnering with Proflowers to give fans the option to order a free Kentucky Fried Buckquet kit that features 12 colorful and vibrant roses, a glass vase, and a KFC vase applique, eight skewers, and a card. There is one catch here though—the chicken is sold separately. The brand suggests that fans order the KFC Sides Lovers Meal to celebrate mom on her big day. The meal comes with eight Extra Crispy tenders or eight pieces of KFC Fried Chicken, four freshly baked biscuits, and your choice of three large sides like the brand's Secret Recipe Fries, mac 'n cheese, cole slaw, and mashed potatoes with or without gravy, and more.
