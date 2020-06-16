What is the perfect inside temperature?

You start becoming your father at age 37, according to a new poll. Not only that, but 68 percent of those surveyed said they feel more like their father with every passing year. Thirty-seven percent said they take grilling very seriously because of their dad, while one in three (35 percent) said they get their handy skills from them. Twenty-two percent mute commercials on TV because of their father, one in four grunts when getting off the couch now and another one in four said they fall asleep on the couch with the game on - just like dad.

With Father's Day right around the bend, a new survey of 2,000 Americans with living fathers aimed to get some insights into our relationship with dad and how the pandemic may have shaken up how we relate to them. Conducted by Omaha Steaks, results found three in four Americans said the COVID-19 pandemic has actually made them appreciate their fathers more. With more time to talk, two in three said they've gotten to know their dads a lot more during the last few months. As a result, respondents said they reach out to their dad on average six times a week, whether it's a call, text, video call or an in-person visit.