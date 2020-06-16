What is the perfect inside temperature?

- On Good Things Utah today – The Oscars announce a big change for their awards show in 2021. The date will be pushed back two months for the first time in decades because of the pandemic. Plus, with Father’s Day coming up this weekend all the focus is on fathers – and dads are doing more than ever before according to a brand new poll. During the pandemic dads say they’ve really stepped up with helping around the house. And what might really help is a defined division of labor parenting experts say. Moms and dads are more effective if they split duties evenly. And finally, the battle over the thermostat is real in homes across America and now we know the perfect temperature temperature… we’ll tell you what that is! (let the arguments begin;)