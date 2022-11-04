- On Good Things Utah this morning – A New Zealand mom has a message for anyone telling parents to “enjoy” their babies and toddlers while they’re young. “I don’t need to be told to enjoy this time. I literally put my body on the line to make this dream of mine come true, there is no one more grateful than me for these kids,” Hannah Findlay wrote in part, in a September Instagram post. “Can we universally erase this phrase now? We get it. You’ve forgotten all the hard stuff and you miss the softness and smallness of your young kids now yours are grown… but we’re still in it. In those long days and short years. Messy kitchens and full hearts,” the mom of two continued. Instead, Findlay had a different suggestion. “Can we retire this ‘enjoy every moment’ and replace it with a shoulder rub. Please. A reminder that we are, in fact, doing a good job,” the 36-year-old wrote.
- Plus, only one state has the broccoli casserole as the most popular. Have you started fretting over the menu you’ll serve friends and family this Thanksgiving? There’s the turkey, of course, the stuffing, and your standing side serving of homemade biscuits. But what about the casserole? Are you going to offer up the green bean casserole or something with a butternut squash base? The options are endless, but according to a report from Online-casinos.com, each state has a pretty clear preference. Knowing the most popular casserole in your state might help give you a bit of inspiration. Overall, the most popular casserole is some variation of the green bean casserole, especially in the Midwest and the West Coast. In the Northeast, squash-based casseroles are the most popular. The corn casserole reigns supreme in Texas, Illinois, Indiana, and a handful of other states. We’ll tell you what is gracing the table of most Utahns this year!
- And Costco has 842 store locations worldwide, including 579 locations in the United States, and more than 118 million cardholders. It has stores in such faraway places as Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. It’s a big box retailer known for slinging items in bulk at discounted prices, as well as its popular house brand Kirkland products. The company has received plaudits for its shrewd business approach that some say gives it a competitive advantage over other retailers. It has also garnered a positive reputation for paying its employees higher average wages than competitors (via Investopedia). And then there is Costco’s famed $1 hot dog deal that always keeps the hungry masses coming back for more. These stores are typically pretty massive — the average size of a Costco warehouse is 146,000 square feet — but if you want to make a pilgrimage to the biggest Costco in the world, then you’ll need to plan a trip to the Beehive State.
- At the end of the show – According to the survey, Utah ranked #30 for spelling searches and needed help spelling one particular word. 79% of Americans rely on autocorrect for spelling and when asked how often they misspell when writing or texting, most respondents claimed they hardly ever screw up or even have to look up words. So what is Utah’s most misspelled word? Tune in as we put the ladies to the test! We hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and more this morning on a Friday edition of GTU.