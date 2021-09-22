What is the one snack that is aging you the fastest?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Happy first day of Fall, Utah! The Autumnal Equinox occurred at 1:20 PM this afternoon. This marks when the suns rays are directly on the equator.

So far this week it has felt like fall with below average temperatures, but today brings a change to that. Temperatures will run a handful of degrees warmer than yesterday which will result in Salt Lake City reaching the lower 80s, upper 70s and low 80s for the rest of the Wasatch Front, 70s for the Wasatch Back, and mid 90 for St. George.