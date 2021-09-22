What is the one snack that is aging you the fastest?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Yes, if you were wondering – Bennifer is still going strong! Actor Ben Affleck recently heaped on the praise for his on-again squeeze Jennifer Lopez, commending her business acumen and declaring her a role model for entrepreneurs of color. Affleck told the trade publication Adweek that he’s “in awe” of Lopez, who was named the magazine’s 2021 Brand Visionary. The cover feature on Lopez features testimonials about her from colleagues and friends, including Affleck. “I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is,” Affleck enthused. “At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country.” “That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect,” he added.
- Plus, Hollywood is mourning the loss of “Sex and the City” star Willie Garson, who died at the age of 57. The actor’s son, Nathen Garson, confirmed his father’s death on Tuesday by sharing a collage of photos and videos of the late actor. He wrote, “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.” Garson was best known for playing the fabulous and sharp-tongued Stanford “Stanny” Blatch on “Sex and the City,” a role he reprised in the upcoming revival “And Just Like That…” as well as Mozzie on the USA series “White Collar.” He also starred in “Hawaii Five-0,” “John from Cincinnati” and many other shows.
- And movie buffs, this is for you! There are a lot of ways you can make a little money on the side in October. For instance, you could steal sweets from kids and sell them on the black market of candy. That’s just one idea. Another is applying to get paid to watch horror movies. Finance Buzz has put up a side hustle — which, on their part, is a tool for marketing — where they will pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 horror movies during October. With all the movies clocking under two hours, the hourly pay is just over $61. Not bad for basically just watching movies. There’s a little more to it than just watching for no reason, though. You’ll wear a Fitbit and track your heart rate as you work your way through the company’s list of 13 low- and high-budget films. The lucky movie watcher will get the money, a Fitbit, and a gift card to cover the cost of renting the movies.
- Finally, Jennifer Grey says that Patrick Swayze didn’t want to deliver his classic ‘Dirty Dancing’ line “nobody puts Baby in a corner” but Patrick Swayze wasn’t so lucky. The Dirty Dancing star, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2009, was strongly against saying Johnny Castle’s signature line that has long since entered pop-culture immortality. “Patrick didn’t want to say it, and I didn’t blame him!” his onscreen dance partner, Jennifer Grey, tells Yahoo Entertainment while chatting about her involvement in the new Flu Shot Fridays public service campaign. Unfortunately for him, and fortunately for the rest of us, Swayze’s objections were overruled by the 1987 blockbuster’s screenwriter, Eleanor Bergstein, and he was cornered into delivering a line that he described in his own autobiography as “corny.” As his co-star points out, even though he hated the line, Swayze still gave it his all when the big moment came.
At the end of the show, what are you snacking on that is aging you faster than any other food? Reagan has the depressing revelation for us along with why this particular snack is so awful for your skin.