What is the one chore we all hate doing?

(NEXSTAR) – A man suspected of burglarizing a Milwaukee bakery has been arrested after the owners of the establishment cooked up a scheme to identify the thief by printing his image on their sugar cookies.

The Canfora Bakery, also known as the Lakeside Bakery, was burglarized on the night of April 19 by an unidentified suspect who fled into the night with ill-gotten cash and equipment. Owners Karen and Eric Krieg reported the crime to police, but they also wanted the community’s help in identifying the suspect, who was captured on film by Canfora’s security cameras.