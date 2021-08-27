What is the most powerful force in our psyche?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - As COVID-19 cases increase nationwide, partially due to the Delta variant, many are wondering if natural immunity to the virus after already testing positive is enough to protect them. While health officials say natural immunity is "a good thing," they are continuing to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. One Utah doctor explains why.

On Friday, Dr. Brandon Webb, an infectious diseases physician with Intermountain Healthcare, announced the hospital system's ICUs have reached 100% capacity. The same is true for another healthcare system in the state at the University of Utah. As hospitals in Utah and across the country see an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, doctors continue to encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they have not already.