What is the most powerful force in our psyche?

Todd Sylvester, Life and Personal Development Coach, joined the hosts to talk about the Power of the Story we tell ourselves, and how it is the most powerful force in our psyche.
- The most powerful force in our psyche is the story we tell ourselves about ourselves.
- How the story we tell ourselves can influence our mental health.
- How a man changed his life by changing his story.
- Create a new narrative.
To learn more from Todd on becoming more inspired in your life check out his website, podcast, and Instagram.