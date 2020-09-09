What is the most annoying trait about your zodiac sign?

Why Your Zodiac Sign Annoys People

Aries – Strong-willed and competitive

Gemini – Not great listeners

Cancer – Known to be hypersensitive

Virgo – Perfectionists

Pisces – Doesn’t like confrontation

Here’s just a few of them:

Aries are strong-willed and competitive, but sometimes they forget how to be part of a team. You like to take charge of things and do things your way, which can be difficult for others to work or collaborate with you.

Geminis are great storytellers, but they are not the best listeners. Also, they are social butterflies, so they are always on a roll, but they forget that sometimes they forget that people want to stay alone. So, your habit of pressuring your friends to go out can irritate them.