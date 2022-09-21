- On Good Things Utah this morning – A man offering to pay on the first date sounds like a GREEN flag – However, that green flag turned to red for one woman as she received an invoice when they got home from the date. The woman claimed her date paid for dinner after she insisted to pay in the TikTok video. The TikToker, Fiona Hope explained that she didn’t like the guy she was on the date with but thought to give him a chance. “We went for dinner. He offered to pay. I said ‘no’. He was very adamant so I let him pay. I’m not going to beg to pay,” Hope explained. That might have seemed a nice gesture, but the date soon turned sour. Tune in to see what happened next!
- And we all know the stereotypes typically applied to age-gap relationships. If a much older man marries or dates a much younger woman, then he’s a cradle-robber, and she, a trophy wife. Conversely, if a much older woman dates a much younger man, then she’s a cougar (possibly also a cradle-robber), and he’s a cougar hunter. In these situations, both sides face the negative onslaught of opinion around them from people who believe the relationship doesn’t add up because of age. They always believe there’s another reason (usually gold-digging) that these people wind up together. Whatever the argument for the couples having met, and regardless if they stay together or not, according to science, their relationship really does have more of a limited expectancy because of a giant gap in their ages. Though there are some people who would argue that age is just a number, there is actually a specific age difference that will help you spell out “true love” with your significant other. Researchers Andrew Francis-Tan from the National University of Singapore and Hugo M. Mialon from Emory University in Atlanta undertook a study on marriage duration, over the course of which they found that increasing the age between partners increases their chances of eventually splitting up. Basically, the closer you are to your partner in age, the more likely it is that your relationship can work in the long run.
- At the end of the show – We leave you with the cutest video we’ve seen all week: dogs on a school bus, strapped in and ready to ride! We hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.