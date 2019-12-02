What is the favorite Christmas movie of all time?

If you've never been to the symphony before, the idea of it may be a little intimidating. You may think of formal attire and pricey tickets, but the Utah Symphony is telling us to let go of the misconceptions! Your experience can be much more accessible, affordable, and casual than you may think.

Conner Gray Covington, Utah Symphony associate conductor and principal conductor of the Deer Valley Music Festival tells us the music in concert series are rowdy, fun, and draw in a younger crowd. Favorites like Harry Potter and Star Wars appear on a large screen, while the musicians play the music live! "A lot of our performances now have food trucks outside, we're doing some things with trivia night, there's a lot of really exciting stuff that we have going on."