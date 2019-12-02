What is the favorite Christmas movie of all time?

- On Good Things Utah today – Hello Cyber Monday! We have all the steals and deals that you can find on-line today. Plus, why not give the gift of experiences this year? Surae tells us why it’s actually better for your kids in the long run. And is it Elf? Maybe Christmas Story? We have the number one Christmas movie in America this year (and no it’s not Die Hard;) And did you see Ali’s tree on Instagram? She tells us what it took to get that fresh tree up and inside her home this year.
- And finally, what NOT to buy on Cyber Monday. Hope you join us this morning for GTU.