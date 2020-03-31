What is the America First Charitable Foundation Scholarship?

This year, America First Credit Union will be giving away 10 scholarships worth $1,000 each to eligible credit union members who are graduating high school seniors or undergraduate students who are currently enrolled in a two-year, four-year or technical college or university, and have a passion for serving and helping others. The application is open until April 30, 2020. The America First Charitable Foundation is looking for candidates who embody the credit union philosophy of people-helping-people.

Those who play an active role in giving back to their community, whether through volunteering or other meaningful contributions of time, effort, and care are encouraged to apply. Applicants are required to submit their hours of community service, grade point average, and current transcript. They must also submit a short essay on how their community service exemplifies the credit union philosophy of people helping people. This will be the second year of the Foundation’s scholarship program.

Last year the credit union awarded more than $80,000 worth of scholarships to 80 deserving college-bound seniors and undergraduate college students to celebrate 80 years serving members. AFCU loves giving back to its members and the community and wants to be sure they’re celebrating and recognizing those in the community who are doing the same and these scholarships are a great way to do that.

If this describes you or someone you know please apply at americafirst.com.

This story contains sponsored content.