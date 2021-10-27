What is so special about this bride’s dress and how to be more likeable

- On the first hour of GTU this morning – Bride surprises blind groom by wearing a tactile wedding dress: ‘My mind was blown’ Anthony Ferraro said he could feel that his wife “looked like an angel” on their wedding day. When Kelly Anne Ferraro started shopping for wedding dresses, she knew she wanted a design that incorporated plenty of small details and different textures so her husband-to-be, who is blind, could feel how she looked. On Oct. 2, at an outdoor wedding in Maine, Kelly wore an ethereal white dress and told her groom, Anthony Ferraro, “I’m coming! I’m coming!” as his best man and brother described how she looked as she made her way down the aisle. Ferraro, who is a Paralympian in judo, musician and motivational speaker, said he was overwhelmed the moment Kelly reached him at the altar.
A Happiness Expert says ask yourself these three questions every morning to have a better day every day:
- What can I look forward to today?
- What has the potential to stress/worry me today, and how will I choose to respond to it?
- How do I want to feel at the end of the day, and what do I need to do (or not do) to make that a reality?
- And speaking of happy, it was a scene full of ecstatic smiles, dropped jaws and delirious hugs last week when Spanx founder and CEO Sara Blakely surprised her employees with first-class plane tickets to anywhere in the world and $10,000 in spending money after the company was valued at $1.2 billion in a deal with private equity firm Blackstone. The self-made founder of the billion-dollar shapewear company shared a video on Instagram of her telling employees about the gift and showing their reaction.
Why some people are just so darn likeable? It's human nature to seek approval from others. We've generally needed to leverage our connections with people in order to survive. But beyond safety in numbers, humans are social animals, and the need to bond with others and find our own pockets of belonging are essential to our mental wellbeing. And our need for social approval stems far and wide — a quick Google search for 'how to be likeable' serves over nine million results, with plenty of 'How To's and tips to curb your most unlikeable behaviors.