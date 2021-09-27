What is Platonic Parenting and yes, Jake Gyllenhaal says he does actually shower

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Jake Gyllenhaal wants to clear up a rumor: He does actually bathe. In a new interview with the Times, the actor, addressed comments he made that suggested his showers were somewhat sporadic. “I don’t know!” Gyllenhaal answered, when asked how the viral story gained traction. “I think someone asked me about my bathing routine, which I found to be a bit invasive. And so my response was that I do it all, sometimes. And what I got back was that I don’t bathe.” However, Gyllenhaal said he doesn’t really mind the rumors, since he’s never received any complaints.
- Plus, Anderson Cooper is taking a page out of his late mother’s book when it comes to how much money he plans to leave his son Wyatt. Cooper opened up during the most recent episode of Air Mail’s “Morning Meeting” podcast on Saturday, Sept. 25 to discuss the book “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty,” authored by Cooper and Katherine Howe. The new book explores the history of his mother’s famous family. During the episode, Cooper talked to hosts Ashley Baker and Michael Hainey about the negative effect that money had on his family and how that played into his decision to not leave his wealth to his son, similar to the route his own mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, took with him after the heiress died in 2019 at age 95. When it comes to his own fortune, Cooper said, “I don’t believe in passing on huge amounts of money. I don’t know what I’ll have.”
- And have you heard of this new parenting style? Platonic parenting, as it turns out, is now a thing in 2021. Some do it when their marriage or relationship ends, but others are making co-parenting a deliberate choice. After all, they say the best romantic relationships are founded in friendship, but that doesn’t mean you have to be in a romantic relationship to have a child together. But before taking that jump, there are many things to consider to decide if a friendship-baby-situation-ship is right for you. To read more click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/friendship-babies-platonic-parenting/
- Finally, fans of Emily in Paris rejoice – Season 2 is coming soon! Nicea shows us pictures from the hit show and tells us when it’s back and ready to binge. Hope you tune in with us for a fun Monday edition of GTU Hour 2.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter