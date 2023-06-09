SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- The local family friendly artist Ryan Shupe joined GTU to discuss upcoming tour dates, his variety of music and even performed live in the studio. Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand have been described as a mix of pop and rock with bluegrass roots, creating a unique sound that blends musical genres.

This local band has been reforming the music industry for the past 20 years. They provide an infectious energy and environment that allows both you and your kids to have the time of your life at their shows. With the summer season approaching, Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand have announced their upcoming concert dates.

These concerts will be sure to be a summer highlight, featuring fantastic tunes, an amazing atmosphere and fun for the whole family. The kickoff concert is on Saturday June 24th at the Draper Amphitheater. To experience the magic, grab your lawn chairs and your loved ones and join us for a night of music under the stars. Visit his website for tickets and more details.